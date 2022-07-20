Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘Americas Got Talent’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special congratulations are in order for Poplarville, Mississippi’s very own Chapel Hart.

The country singing group received the golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

The women trio blew the judges and the crown away with an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.”

AGT Host Terry Crews tweeting out pictures with Chapel Hart after their incredible performance. Chapel Hart will now head straight to the live shows.

