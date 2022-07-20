Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 19, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MELISSA A DEW19801398 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - DILLARDS
RILEY A MEYER19973210 HICKORY GROVE RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - PILOT
ANTONIO D STEWART1986200 23RD ST APT B1 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
TRESPASSING
SEDRICK BOHANNAN19853639 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
CLINTON W EARNHART1976277 DRIFTWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MITZY L EARNHART1982277 DRIFTWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
HERBERT R ASHFORD19821921 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR MERIDIAN, MSVIOLATION FIREWORKS ORDINANCE
DISTURBING THE PEACE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
ROSHONDA M ASHFORD19821921 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR MERIDIAN, MSVIOLATION FIREWORKS ORDINANCE
DISTURBING THE PEACE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
JEREMY KILLEN1982HOMELESSINDECENT EXPOSURE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
RICHARD E MOORE19978651 MARY LN MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JEREMIAH A RUSH19916556 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MSPETIT LARCENY
MELISSA L IRWIN198310330 COUNTY ROAD 2806 PHILADELPHIA, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SHARON D GRACE19633509 52ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 5:44 PM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:57 AM on July 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:10 PM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:05 AM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 45th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:55 AM on July 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:50 PM on July 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 9th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:21 PM on July 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of 44th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:04 AM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:00 PM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:27 AM on July 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through the trunk.
Residential Burglary
At 6:36 AM on July 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:34 PM on July 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 40thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

