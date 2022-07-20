City of Meridian Arrest Report July 19, 2022

Robbery

At 5:44 PM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and money was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:57 AM on July 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:10 PM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of Poplar Springs Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:05 AM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 45th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 7:55 AM on July 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:50 PM on July 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of 9th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:21 PM on July 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of 44th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:04 AM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:00 PM on July 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:27 AM on July 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 11th Avenue. Entry was gained through the trunk.

Residential Burglary

At 6:36 AM on July 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 48th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:34 PM on July 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of 40thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.