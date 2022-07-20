LCSO encourages the community to lock car doors to prevent thefts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has been experiencing an increase of car burglaries this summer.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says in the last few weeks several cars have been stolen and items like purses, guns, computer bags, and anything of value are being taken.

The department wants to encourage the community to do their part to stay safe and protect themselves.

“We need to work together. We need the community’s help, be our eyes and ears. If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s department or Crime Stoppers. We encourage people to make sure you lock their vehicles at night and not leave purses, computer bags, firearms or keys in a vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is secure,” said Chief Deputy Calhoun.

Deputies are still searching for Joshua Mclemore, the 16-year-old, is wanted on five auto burglary charges.

The department says Mclemore has been connected to some car burglaries in the Collinsville area.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the sheriff’s department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

