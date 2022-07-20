Advertisement

LCSO encourages the community to lock car doors to prevent thefts

LCSO encourages the community to lock car doors to prevent thefts
LCSO encourages the community to lock car doors to prevent thefts(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has been experiencing an increase of car burglaries this summer.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says in the last few weeks several cars have been stolen and items like purses, guns, computer bags, and anything of value are being taken.

The department wants to encourage the community to do their part to stay safe and protect themselves.

“We need to work together. We need the community’s help, be our eyes and ears. If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s department or Crime Stoppers. We encourage people to make sure you lock their vehicles at night and not leave purses, computer bags, firearms or keys in a vehicle. Make sure your vehicle is secure,” said Chief Deputy Calhoun.

Deputies are still searching for Joshua Mclemore, the 16-year-old, is wanted on five auto burglary charges.

The department says Mclemore has been connected to some car burglaries in the Collinsville area.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the sheriff’s department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
Former Lauderdale county baseball players Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge heard their names...
From Lauderdale County to Major League Baseball
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 19, 2022

Latest News

NAACP hosts Family and Friends Day
NAACP hosts Family and Friends Day
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
A new traffic light will be added to A Street and 22nd Ave./Sela Ward Parkway.
New traffic signal light to be installed on 22nd Avenue
24th Avenue will be getting a new makeover as the city council approved Tuesday to re-build new...
24th Avenue new sidewalk improvement