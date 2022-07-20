Advertisement

Meridian Police investigating shooting at St. Francis Apartments

St Francis Apartments Meridian, MS
St Francis Apartments Meridian, MS(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department are investigating a shooting at St. Francis Apartments that happened Wednesday afternoon.

There are not many details at this time, but there was a large police presence in the complex and reports of at least one person shot.

We will update the story with more information as it is given.

