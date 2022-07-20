Meridian Police investigating shooting at St. Francis Apartments
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department are investigating a shooting at St. Francis Apartments that happened Wednesday afternoon.
There are not many details at this time, but there was a large police presence in the complex and reports of at least one person shot.
We will update the story with more information as it is given.
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.