Funeral services for Mr. Frank Lyle “Bud” Harper will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Earley and Dr. Dan Lanier officiating. Burial will follow at Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery on Harper Road. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Frank Lyle “Bud” Harper, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 with his loving wife by his side.

Bud was born in Meridian on July 8, 1948 to the late Frank and Hazel Harper. He was a graduate of Southeast Lauderdale High School. Bud was a member of the Mississippi Army Air National Guard for twenty-five years. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason and a member of E.J. Knox King Solomon Grand Lodge of Mississippi. Bud was a member of Northcrest Baptist Church and was a part of the Friendship Sunday School Class. He enjoyed fishing and spending time on the river. In his earlier years, he loved taking care of his cows on the family farm. Bud was an avid Alabama fan and loved spending time with his family watching the game on Saturdays. He loved to getaway from the area by spending time at his river camp at Trail’s End in Belmont. He made many life-long friendships over twenty-five years of being a camp owner. Bud was a man of many talents with a big heart, always willing to help anyone. He was the best pawpaw ever to his grandkids, who were the center of his world. He made sure to talk to them daily and especially loved to FaceTime with them. Family was more than just his immediate family to him, everyone he met became part of his extended family. Numerous cousins and former co-workers continued to be a part of his life. His family will surely miss their forever fishing partner and boat captain.

Bud is survived by his loving wife, care-giver, and “drill sergeant” of 54 years, Sue Hinson Harper; his daughters, Tami Draughon (Jackie) and Brandi Dial (Chris); his grandchildren, Zac Harper (Annah), Kaley Criswell (Brett), Brandon Morgan (Lexie), Katelyn Lundy (Ashton), Malerie Thornton, Logan Dial, Cole McManus, and Cody McManus; great-grandchildren, Kason, Bentley, Olivia, Stevie, Evie, Rhett, and coming soon, Ridge Haven; and his siblings, Lynn Frazier Watkins, Nell Harper (Don), Terry Harper (Cindy), and Terry Holloman (Kathy).

He was preceded in death by his son, Lyle Harper; son-in-law, Todd McManus; mother-in-law, Mamie B. Hinson; and brother and sister-in-law, Jackie and Donna Hinson.

Mr. Harper’s grandsons will serve as pall bearers along with Wesley Moulds.

The family expresses sincere appreciation to Harper’s Hospice staff, Chasity McGraw, Amedysis Home Health, Home Instead for the use of their handicap van, and Dr. Gary Gibson and Dr. Bobby Clark and the staff at Internal Medicine.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 1:15 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

