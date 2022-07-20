Advertisement

Mrs. Mary Lou Munn

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Lou Munn will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Hamrick Cemetery with her grandson, Chris Munn, officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Munn, 88, of Hurley, passed away Monday, July 18 at Singing River Medical Center in Pascagoula, MS.

Mrs. Munn enjoyed playing piano and attending church at Collinsville First Baptist Church as long as her health allowed. Mrs. Mary enjoyed ministering to senior adults by playing piano weekly in nursing homes and visiting shut-ins. She worked at Rush Hospital for over 26 years where she retired.

Mrs. Mary Lou is survived by Danny M Munn (Cindy) and Rhonda Cochran (Dale). Grandchildren, Christopher Munn (April), Eric Munn (Jamie), Emily Donnaway (Nick), and Jacob Cochran; and seven great-grandchildren. One Sister Delores Dallas, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Preston and Robye Moore Scitz; her infant son, Jim Edward Munn; her sister, Glynese Frazier; and dear friend, Roy Jacobs.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

