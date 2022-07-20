NAACP hosts Family and Friends Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Family and friends are essential here in the Queen City, and the NAACP wants to shine a light on these bonds by throwing a celebration at James Chaney Park.

Family, food, and fun are what life is all about. This Saturday, July 23, the NAACP is hosting its Family and Friends Day, where people can eat, laugh, and play all sorts of games together. The NAACP wants these relationships to stand out, and they hope events like these restore the values that have been lost.

“This is a great time for families to come and I want to stress because often you will have where the parents just drop their children off don’t just drop them off be a part of it you can bring your lawn chairs, your tent, but don’t just sit down come out enjoy mingling and getting to know different people as well,” said the First Vice President of the Lauderdale County NAACP chapter, Nspire Walker.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by as it will be free for all visitors.

Making connections with one another is what this event is all about. NAACP is hoping that this can bring people together and make the community stronger.

“We have to get to know each other. Family and friends doesn’t just concern family and friends. We’re all a family in meridian, and we care like we say we care, then we’ll come out and support, and we’ll be a family. We have to learn we have to start somewhere,” said Treasurer of the Lauderdale County NAACP chapter, Adrine Collins.

Family and Friends Day will begin at 4 p.m. and it will end at 7 p.m.

