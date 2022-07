MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian City council voted Tuesday, July 19, and approved a new K-9 for the MPD.

The K-9′s name is Django, and it is a Belgium Malinois.

The cost for the new K-9 is 14,000 dollars.

The money will be coming from the Meridian Police Departments’ yearly budget.

