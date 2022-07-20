New traffic signal light to be installed on 22nd Avenue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new traffic light will be added to a street in Meridian after the city council voted to keep the signal.

Webster Electric Company will be installing the light. The price tag for the installation is over $36,000. This decision came after business owners on 22nd Avenue/Sela Ward Parkway raised their concerns about keeping the light.

They said removing the light would be a big inconvenience for employees and anyone else that turns onto the street. Business owners also said it’s a safety issue for the people using the pedestrian walkway.

“What they approved was to fund the material purchase at the A Street intersection. What it will do is fund the traffic signal installation. There have been discussions over the past few months about whether a traffic signal is needed at that intersection. The City Council and Mayor listened to area businesses as well as the engineers. They listened to all those that have an interest in that project. The council approved placing a traffic signal at that intersection,” said City Project Manager Gabe Faggard.

There is no set time of when the installation will begin. The money is coming from federal funding.

