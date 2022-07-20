Advertisement

Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break

Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes Can-Am Ryker motorcycles is warning people not to ride some of them because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out a statement about the warning on Wednesday for certain 2022 motorcycles made by Bombardier Recreational Products.

The company is recalling over 9,300 of the three-wheeled Rykers. In documents filed with the agency,

Bombardier reported that it had two reports of stem bolts that broke while the cycles were being ridden.

The company is recommending that the motorcycles be parked until repairs are made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
Former Lauderdale county baseball players Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge heard their names...
From Lauderdale County to Major League Baseball
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 19, 2022

Latest News

hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice
Freddy Fernandez sits with his fiancé, Vanessa Cruz, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mariana...
Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
FILE PHOTO - If someone wins the $630 million prize Friday, it would be the fifth highest Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630 million