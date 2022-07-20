Advertisement

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland(Topgolf)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after Topgolf competitor GolfSuites said it was coming to the City of Madison, Topgolf has announced its first Mississippi location.

According to a press release, it will be located off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

The two-level venue is said to feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Greater Jackson community and look forward to welcoming those in and around the capital city,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we feel the Jackson area is a perfect place to kick off our growth within the region.”

GolfSuites will be located near I-55 and Parkway East, with their ground breaking taking place “soon.” The company currently has locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The Madison site will be their fourth location.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian
Drowning
Apparent drowning in Clarke County
51-year-old Reginald Lavon Franklin was charged with sale of drugs near a church or school and...
Suspect faces multiple drug charges in Lauderdale County
St Francis Apartments Meridian, MS
Meridian Police investigating shooting at St. Francis Apartments
Former Lauderdale county baseball players Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge heard their names...
From Lauderdale County to Major League Baseball

Latest News

Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles
Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles
24th Avenue will be getting a makeover after the Meridian City Council approved sidewalk...
24th Avenue new sidewalk improvement
The Meridian Police Department said two juveniles have been taken into custody.
New traffic signal light to be installed on 22nd Avenue
NAACP hosts Family and Friends Day
NAACP hosts Family and Friends Day