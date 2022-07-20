Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Bok Chito Stickball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Bok Chito stickball team.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Bok Chito stickball team.(Choctaw Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Bok Chito stickball team.

Bok Chito took on Pearl River in the men’s division stickball championship. A tough game but Bok Chito beat Pearl River 3-2 to take this year’s championship.

Bok Chito becomes the first team since 1975 to win four championships in a row.

Congratulations to Bok Chito for being our Total Pain Care team of the week

