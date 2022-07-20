Total Pain Care team of the week: Bok Chito Stickball

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Bok Chito stickball team.

Bok Chito took on Pearl River in the men’s division stickball championship. A tough game but Bok Chito beat Pearl River 3-2 to take this year’s championship.

Bok Chito becomes the first team since 1975 to win four championships in a row.

Congratulations to Bok Chito for being our Total Pain Care team of the week

