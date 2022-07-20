Advertisement

Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday

Heat indices nearing 110 degrees
Heat indices nearing 110 degrees(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We are under a Heat Advisory for the entire viewing area, with the exception of Choctaw County, Ala. Heat indices are expected to reach up to 110 degrees Wednesday. Heat exhaustion is possible, so you want to limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day between 12PM-6PM. The advisory will be in place until 7:00 Wednesday night; it will extend for Sumter County until 7pm Thursday. The heat will continue on for the next few days.

It will be a great day to enjoy some outdoor water activities. There is no rain in the forecast, so the pool will be another great way to help beat the heat.

The next chance of rain arrives Thursday. These showers and storms put us under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather with damaging winds being the primary threat.

