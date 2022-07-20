Advertisement

Weather Alert Day for Thursday

Have ways of getting severe weather alerts
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Slight (level 2 out of 5) Risk for severe storms on Thursday. The atmospheric set-up for the day does support the potential for storms that could produce damaging wind gusts up to 70mph...hence the severe threat. There will be a cold front that stalls north of us, and scattered showers & storms are expected to develop along and south of that boundary. Those storms will travel south towards us based on the atmospheric flow, and there could be some storms that move in packed with damaging wind. The best timing for possible severe storms will be from 3PM - 10PM. So, have ways of getting severe weather alerts.

Another issue for Thursday will be the heat. Another Heat Advisory will be in effect throughout the day as Heat Index Values will range from 105-110 before the storms move in. So, please continue to follow heat safety guidelines: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Once we get past Thursday, a few more showers are possible Friday...then it starts to dry out as an upper-level ridge of High Pressure builds into our area. So, this means less rain, but temps will climb back up again. So, more heat alerts could be issued.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates

