Advertisement

Children of fallen service members recognized in Mississippi

The children of fallen service members are recognized as Gold Star Children.
The children of fallen service members are recognized as Gold Star Children.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The children of fallen service members are called Gold Star Children, and they’re now being recognized in Mississippi. That recognition brings relief and is helping heal years of pain.

On Thursday, Diane Moore was joined by fellow Gold Star Children at Jones Park in Gulfport. Moore read a proclamation from Governor Tate Reeves declaring August 1st Gold Star Children’s Day in Mississippi.

Moore lost her father in Vietnam, his body was never recovered and the pain never goes away.

“Having this Gold Star honors my Father, but I don’t want it,” Moore said. “I would be glad to give it to anybody if they could bring my dad’s remains home. I don’t want it, but it’s given to us to show us that he died with honor and valor.”

The Gold Star program helped connect Moore with Rhonda Cody. Her father, the name sake for Cody Hall at Keesler Airforce Base was also killed in Vietnam. Cody says she could have used a relationship years ago with others facing the same obstacles that come with being Gold Star Children.

“If I had known Diane back then and we could have bonded back then, I think we could have shared and opened up so much more,” said Cody.

Bethany Henderson is a high school student in Ocean Springs. Gold Star Children’s Day comes on the four year anniversary of the death of Henderson’s father.

“Whenever I heard that they made this a thing and it was on August 1st, I was like wow it’s meant to be, which was nice,” Henderson said. “Whenever everything first happened I didn’t want to tell anybody or say anything because I didn’t want people to look at me different, I don’t want people to see me and say her dad died because that was a fear I had. As I started getting older I realized that there’s more of us out there, so maybe this isn’t something I should be scared.”

Before Diane Moore saw her father for the last time, she asked him a question, his answer still sticks with her almost 60 years later.

“I wanted to know where he was going and he told me. I asked why and he said to keep the bad people out of our backyard,” said Moore. “At eleven I didn’t know what that meant, where I stand now today at 68 I definitely know what it meant.”

This is the second year Gold Star Children’s Day will be commemorated in Mississippi. Only two states, Mississippi and Alabama formally recognize Gold Star children.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St Francis Apartments Meridian, MS
Meridian Police investigating shooting at St. Francis Apartments
The Mississippi-born country singing group Chapel Hart received the golden buzzer on America’s...
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Mike Peters
Longtime Jackson businessman looking to buy the Pink House, hoping to breathe new life into the Fondren Area
Former Lauderdale county baseball players Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge heard their names...
From Lauderdale County to Major League Baseball
A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian

Latest News

Bennie Thompson
Jan 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson to miss prime time hearing, tested positive for COVID-19
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC
Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Level 2: Slight risk
Today is a Weather Alert Day!!