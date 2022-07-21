Crimenet 07_21_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Sedrick Demon Wilson.

Wilson is a 47-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where he has been charged with felony DUI.

If you know where Wilson can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

