Advertisement

Former Alabama escapee indicted on firearm charges in Indiana

A former north Alabama inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was...
A former north Alabama inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana Thursday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - A former north Alabama inmate who escaped custody for over ten days in April and May was indicted on firearm charges in Indiana Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a release that a federal grand jury returned an indictment July 21 charging Casey White with felon in possession of a firearm and fugitive in possession of a firearm

On April 29, the 38-year-old inmate escaped from the Lauderdale County (Ala.) jail with corrections officer, Vicky White. On May 9, White allegedly possessed five firearms in Evansville, Indiana. Those firearms included four handguns and an AR-15 rifle. The release states White was prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive and because of prior felony convictions.

White will make his initial appearance in court in Indiana at a later date. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in federal prison on each count.

Casey White was charged July 12 with the murder of Vicky White. The indictment says Casey White is responsible for Vicky White’s death because it happened during Casey White’s escape.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St Francis Apartments Meridian, MS
Meridian Police investigating shooting at St. Francis Apartments
The Mississippi-born country singing group Chapel Hart received the golden buzzer on America’s...
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Former Lauderdale county baseball players Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge heard their names...
From Lauderdale County to Major League Baseball
Mike Peters
Longtime Jackson businessman looking to buy the Pink House, hoping to breathe new life into the Fondren Area

Latest News

The MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announced its 2022-2023 fall/winter...
MSU Riley Center announces new season
Crimenet 07_21_22
FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
The jackpot for the July 22 drawing has increased to an estimated $660 million, with an...
Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $660 million