Love Out Loud continues their week of ministry

Mobile Grill Unit
Mobile Grill Unit(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Love Out Loud’s week of ministry continues by giving residents the opportunity to grab a bite to eat and talk about the Lord.

Free lunch, drinks, and fellowship are what today’s Love Out Loud group brought to the city.  They wanted a way to bring people together and an opportunity to share the word of God, and what better way than a free hot meal.  Love Out Loud brought their Mobile Grill Ministry to the George Reese Apartments this afternoon in hopes to reach the residents who lived there.

“We’re giving them something to eat, but we’re also sharing the Gospel and telling them about Jesus, and so we’re getting to pray for a lot of people. If you look around, you’ll see people praying over people, people getting saved and coming to Christ; we’ve already had today about ten people come to Christ as their Lord and Savior, so we’re having a good day,” said a volunteer, Gary Newell.

Love Out Loud’s week-long ministry will be coming to an end on July 22.

