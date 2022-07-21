Mega Millions jackpot soars to estimated $660 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps growing. The jackpot for the July 22 drawing has increased to an estimated $660 million, with an estimated cash value of $376.9 million.

If the jackpot hits $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. This is the 28th draw for the current jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on April 15, 2022.

The jackpot for the Saturday, July 23, Powerball® drawing is up to $119 million, with an estimated cash value of $69.2 million. Thursday night’s jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is worth an estimated $269,000.

