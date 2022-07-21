MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday. Today is a Weather Alert Day. We are under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds remain the primary threat. We cannot rule out the possibility for hail as storms will move through. Storms and showers will linger into the overnight hours mainly towards our West Alabama counties.

The storms are not the only risk for today. We are under a Heat Advisory today for the whole entire viewing area. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Sumter county. You want to avoid being outside in the heat of the day between 11AM and 7Pm. Remember to practice heat safety tips such as staying hydrated and staying in the AC as much as you can.

Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 through out the day by downloading the free WTOK Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.