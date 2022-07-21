Advertisement

Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Marty Leach, 30, of Union.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 5-year-old.

According to HPD, Marty Leach, 30, of Union, was arrested and charged with one count of DUI - causing death, in connection to a five-car collision that occurred Wednesday in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 near Cross Creek Parkway just after 9 p.m.

Leach was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup, when he struck the back of a Kia Soul, causing a chain of collisions, involving three other vehicles (5 involved in total).

Two adults and a 5-year-old boy, in the Kia Soul, were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries; however, the child succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Additional aspects of the collision are under investigation.

HPD said it would also like to thank the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the incident.

Leach was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

St Francis Apartments Meridian, MS
Meridian Police investigating shooting at St. Francis Apartments
The Mississippi-born country singing group Chapel Hart received the golden buzzer on America’s...
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Mike Peters
Longtime Jackson businessman looking to buy the Pink House, hoping to breathe new life into the Fondren Area
Former Lauderdale county baseball players Landon Harper and Ben Ethridge heard their names...
From Lauderdale County to Major League Baseball
A man was shot in the stomach while in his yard near 18th Street and 25th Avenue in Meridian...
Man shot near 18th St. and 25th Ave. in Meridian

Latest News

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 causing more reinfections, according to CDC
Level 2: Slight risk
Today is a Weather Alert Day!!
The children of fallen service members are recognized as Gold Star Children.
Children of fallen service members recognized in Mississippi
Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles
Medicaid expansion discussions return as Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles