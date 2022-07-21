Weather Alert Day: Severe Risk this evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Parts of our area sit under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 11pm this evening. Atmospheric conditions are conducive for storms to possibly produce damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. So, make sure to secure loose yard of porch items before storms move in.

Initiation of storms have been slow in our area this evening, but they are firing up. So, stay weather aware if you have evening plans and have ways of getting severe alerts. It’s a great time to download our WTOK (free) Weather App if you haven’t already.

After midnight, showers taper-off. However, more scattered showers and storms are possible for Friday as a stalled boundary remains north of our area. These aren’t expected to be severe, but heavy rain & gusty winds are possible if you catch a storm. High pressure (in the upper levels) takes hold of our area by the weekend, and this will lessen our rain chances. However, it’ll be seasonably hot ( mid 90s), but the humidity will make it feel like it’s still above 100 degrees. So, continue to practice heat safety this weekend.

Next week, we’ll continue to bake with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices over 100 degrees. It looks like a cold front may make it to our area next weekend.... increasing rain chances & cooling things down. Stay tuned.

Tracking the Tropics

All is quiet for now.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.