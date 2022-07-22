Advertisement

2 killed after wrong-way driver causes 'catastrophic' accident on I-55

2 killed after wrong-way driver causes 'catastrophic' accident on I-55
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead after a multi-car accident on I-55 South north of Siwell Road in Jackson on Friday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said that a driver was traveling south in the northbound lane.

Two people were killed and at least one other driver was injured. A City of Jackson vehicle was also involved.

“It’s just a sad situation where a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane and caused this catastrophic accident...” said Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade.

