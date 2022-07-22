Advertisement

Alabama team looks to bring international aerospace businesses to state

(WTVY News 4)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A trip across the pond could bring new aerospace projects to Alabama. This week, the secretary of Alabama’s Department of Commerce, Greg Canfield, was in London meeting with industry executives working to get them to invest and bring new jobs to our state.

“We found out that Alabama remains a highly visible, highly sought after state, in the aerospace sector,” said Canfield.

After a trip to the Farnborough International Airshow in London, Canfield says there are about five or six project opportunities related to aerospace, aviation, and defense.

“There are certainly two maybe three projects that we uncovered that we believe will involve hypersonics,” said Canfield.

The projects could provide jobs for the highest education level, down.

“Technically-educated high school graduates, to technically-skilled community college graduates with two-year degrees and certifications,” said Canfield.

And recently the defense contractor, KRATOS, bought another company and decide to stay, taking the aerospace industry to the next level in the Birmingham region. District 5 Jefferson County Commissioner, Steve Ammons, says he’s excited about this company.

“We incentivize them to stay where they are,” said Ammons. “And a lot of what they do is research-oriented and some of their biggest clients are the Navy and NASA.”

The $8.6-million investment will create 76 high-paying jobs, and investments like that are what leaders want to see across Alabama.

“How can we do better and do better together?” questioned Ammons. “I think that’s a statewide motto that we need to need to have that we’re here to work together not against each other.”

There are no details on who the other companies could be, but the department says they are promising.

