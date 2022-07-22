City of Meridian Arrest Report July 21, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:58 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Grand Cypress Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:36 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:08 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:56 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Grand Cypress Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 12:15 PM on July 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:48 PM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 18thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:46 PM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:09 PM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 41stAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:26 PM on July 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4thAvenue. Three individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:57 PM on July 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.