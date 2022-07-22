Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 21, 2022

Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TRAVIS D BURKES19821316 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRESPASSING
DANA L ROGERS19832017 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
WADE B SAMUELS19612023 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
OCEAN J BUCKNER1990235 WILDWOOD TERRACE JACKSON, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
ALFORD TURNER1964310 A 53RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSOPEN BURNING X 2
KAMBERLY S BROWN19923122 VALLY ST APT 5 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:58 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Grand Cypress Drive. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:36 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:08 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:56 AM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Grand Cypress Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 12:15 PM on July 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3400 block of 11th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:48 PM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 18thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:46 PM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:09 PM on July 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 41stAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:26 PM on July 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 4thAvenue. Three individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:57 PM on July 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

