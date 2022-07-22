Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 22, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MARCUS HUGHES1986HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
UNDRA DONALD19083636 NEW HOPE RD DEKALB, MSSHOPLIFTING
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

