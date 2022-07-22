City of Meridian Arrest Report July 22, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MARCUS HUGHES
|1986
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|UNDRA DONALD
|1908
|3636 NEW HOPE RD DEKALB, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to July 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.