Community Health Improvement Network hosts mental illness Lunch and Learn

Person taking notes
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mental health disorders affect a large portion of the United States Population, but many people do not know they suffer from these types of disorders.

Meridians’ Community Health Improvement Network is trying to bring light to the issues here in our own community. The Community Health Improvement Network offered a Lunch and Learn at the Velma Young Community Center this afternoon. Highlighting the effects that mental illness can have on the ordinary person, this lunch and learn wanted to educate people on how to treat these disorders.

“Anybody can be affected with a mental illness at just about any time in their life. However, most people we encounter at Weems have some type of preexisting condition they want some treatment for it. We can help with counseling we have several different services, and of course, we have medication management, and this is for both adults and children,” said Doctor of Clinical Psychology, Lin Hogan.

For more information on mental illness and ways to help, click here.

