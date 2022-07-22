Local family receives $500 check for school supplies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Marion Police Department partnered with MUNA Federal Credit Union to help give a family a head start on school supplies this year.

The family of Brandarius Boler received a check of $500 for school items and uniforms, in honor of their son and brother who was killed earlier this year during a shooting at an Exxon gas station. News 11 talked with Brandarius’ sister about this difficult time.

“I am really mad because he didn’t get to walk across the line. I am starting to get back to myself, like being happy. When everything happened, things just went down, back to sadness, anger and everything else,” said Brandarius’ sister, Makayla Miller.

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said this is part of his ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ program.

“We had a kid that was supposed to graduate. Two weeks prior, he was in a fatal incident. We feel like we need to make sure he is not forgotten,” said Chief Davis.

“We realize that the police foundation is very encompassing in everything our community needs. They actually get out and do things for the community,” said Bo Pittman, CEO/President of MUNA Federal Credit Union.

Chief Davis said his goal is to give back to the community as much as possible.

