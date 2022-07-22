Love Out Loud comes to a close

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Love Out Loud comes to an end this week, but not without one last day of ministering to the community.

At Highland Park, kids were gathered to have a fun-filled day with bounce houses, water slides, bubble machines, and relay races. Love Out Loud is all about smiling faces, laughter, and community.

July 22 marks the last day of this week-long ministry. The volunteers hope that the impact that they made sticks.

“It’s really been awesome making connections with these kids this week a lot of them that are involved in Meridian Public School system, and so its connections we made, and so you look forward to to continuing to see those kids at school this next year and just walking alongside them and helping them understand what it really looks like to follow Jesus,” said Area Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Dalton Smith.

Love Out Loud has its last worship service on July 22 at the Temple Theatre at 7 p.m.

