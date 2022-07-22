Man convicted on 5 charges related to Capitol breach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A jury has convicted a Tennessee business owner on five charges connected to the raid on the U.S. Capitol last January.

The Justice Department said in a statement that 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Miss., was found guilty Thursday of one felony and four misdemeanors.

Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe illegally entered the Capitol grounds and then scaled a wall and entered the Capitol Building. Bledsoe is listed in records as a principal of a Memphis, Tenn., moving company and authorities said he lived in nearby Cordova when he was arrested. His sentencing was set for Oct. 21.

