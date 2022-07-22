Advertisement

Man convicted on 5 charges related to Capitol breach

38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Miss., was found guilty Thursday of one felony and...
38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Miss., was found guilty Thursday of one felony and four misdemeanors.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A jury has convicted a Tennessee business owner on five charges connected to the raid on the U.S. Capitol last January.

The Justice Department said in a statement that 38-year-old Matthew Bledsoe of Olive Branch, Miss., was found guilty Thursday of one felony and four misdemeanors.

Federal prosecutors said Bledsoe illegally entered the Capitol grounds and then scaled a wall and entered the Capitol Building. Bledsoe is listed in records as a principal of a Memphis, Tenn., moving company and authorities said he lived in nearby Cordova when he was arrested. His sentencing was set for Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Vacant building structure fire on North Hills St.
Fire damages part of shopping center on North Hills St.
The MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announced its 2022-2023 fall/winter...
MSU Riley Center announces new season
The Mississippi-born country singing group Chapel Hart received the golden buzzer on America’s...
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Thunderstorms damaged the equipment at the WTOK transmitter site south of Meridian.
WTOK back on-air after storm damages transmitter equipment

Latest News

Alabama saw another record low unemployment rate in June.
Alabama sees third straight month of record low unemployment
The Neshoba County Fair continues through July 29.
Neshoba County Fair underway
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Person taking notes
Community Health Improvement Network hosts mental illness Lunch and Learn