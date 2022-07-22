MCC’s Keshun Collier selected in MLB Draft

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College’s Keshun Collier heard his named announced in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Keshun was selected by the Chicago Cubs, and what is interesting is that this was the cubs final selection of the entire draft in the 20th round.

“Actually, I was fishing when I got the call but after that I threw everything. Oh it’s big cause not too many people from out of there get this opportunity. When I, you know, handle my business, I’m going to show love,” he said.

Keshun is a Mendenhall native and finishes his MCC career with a .357 batting average and a .487 slugging percentage.

