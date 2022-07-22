Mississippi Blood Services and Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services host blood drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Blood Services partnered with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services in Meridian to host a blood drive and promote the foster child program. possibly foster a child.

Across the nation, there is a shortage of blood, and Mississippi Blood Services encourages people who can to give because just a small amount of blood can save the lives of many.

“If you donate a single pint, you get to save three people’s lives. If you do a double, you know you don’t have to donate again for four months. So we like double, double, double, but we just want you guys to come on out and donate,” said technician, Tammy Addison.

This blood drive was also an effort to try and find foster parents for the 4,000 kids who do not have families. CPS thought that this would be a great opportunity for these two organizations to work together to do something good.

It is never too late to donate blood. To find a donation center, you can click here.

