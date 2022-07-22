Advertisement

MSDH will offer free at-home tests starting next week

At-home COVID rapid tests - BinaxNOW
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer free at-home COVID tests starting on Monday, July 25.

Each family has access to eight tests (four packages) of the BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note is needed.

MSDH also stated that these tests are not for resale.

Tests can be picked up without an appointment during regular health hours. Hours of operation can be found on HealthyMS.com/locations.

If stuck at home, tests can be ordered through www.covid.org. Positive tests can be reported to the MSDH, which allows the COVID tracker in the state accurately monitor cases at HealthyMS.com/positive.

For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

