Neshoba County Fair underway in Philadelphia

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair kicked off Friday, continuing its traditions that grew from a 2-day meeting of local farmers and their families to the socializing and entertainment destination it is today.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party now has over 600 cabins and brings in over 200 RV campers.

Entertainment this year includes Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart, who blew the judges away on this week’s America’s Got Talent, along with other headliners, Scott McCreery, Sawyer Brown and Eagles tribute band, Hotel California. Check out the full fair schedule here, which includes political speaking in Founders Square.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.