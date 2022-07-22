Advertisement

Neshoba County Fair underway in Philadelphia

Mississippi’s Giant House Party continues through July 29.
Mississippi's Giant House Party continues through July 29.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair kicked off Friday, continuing its traditions that grew from a 2-day meeting of local farmers and their families to the socializing and entertainment destination it is today.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party now has over 600 cabins and brings in over 200 RV campers.

Entertainment this year includes Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart, who blew the judges away on this week’s America’s Got Talent, along with other headliners, Scott McCreery, Sawyer Brown and Eagles tribute band, Hotel California. Check out the full fair schedule here, which includes political speaking in Founders Square.

