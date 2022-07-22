New senior living facility in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Preserve Senior Living held an open house Thursday to give visitors a sneak peak of the facility.

Residents will have 24 hour access to medical staff, security, a restaurant, and even a movie theatre.

The living facility will also offer memory care for seniors suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Loresa Smith, the Operation Specialist, says she’s excited about the opening and giving the seniors the best quality of life.

“Live life to its fullest, living their best life. I am telling you that is what The Preserve at Meridian is bringing to the table. We are bringing something that is going to allow your mom, your loved one, to actually enjoy and live life. There is no greater reward than to talk to your mom on the phone and hear how she had the best day ever. That’s what we offer here at the Preserve,” said Smith.

The Preserve Senior Living offers a studio, one- and two-bedroom homes.

The Operations Specialist says they will start allowing residents to move-in this August.

If you would like any to find out more about the senior living facility, check out the Preserve Senior Living website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.