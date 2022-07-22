Scattered thunderstorms are expected today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

happy Friday! Today we are still under a Heat Advisory for Neshoba and Kemper county. Remember to practice heat safety tips throughout the day. Heat indices are nearing 110 degrees.

Yesterday’s rain brought us about 2.25 inches of rain. Some spots near Sumter county had about nearly 6 inches of rain. Showers are still lingering in the area for us this morning. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the day today. Highs will be near the lower 90s. With over near the mid to lower 70s.

Your umbrella is needed today, but as we head into the rest of our weekend the rain is clearing up.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.