Severe risk is over, but flooding could be an issue through Friday morning

Flooding concerns because of recent rain(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some areas have reported anywhere from 2 - 4 inches of rain, and there were some isolated areas that received over 5 inches. So, through early Friday, use extra caution driving on the roads. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around and go a different route.

Rainfall will gradually taper off between 3am - 6am, but not before the totals continue to creep up. For the morning commute, you may want to allow extra drive time in case some roads are impassible.

In most cases, the weather should be dry by daybreak Friday. However, some scattered PM showers are possible. So, carry an umbrella...but severe storms aren’t expected. Plan for a hot Friday with highs in the low 90s. The weekend brings hot mid 90s with heat indices back over 100 degrees. Stay tuned for updates regarding any heat alerts.

