Advertisement

Sports Hall of Fame inductions approaching

Eight greats from Mississippi's pools, fields and diamonds, courses and courts will be welcomed...
Eight greats from Mississippi's pools, fields and diamonds, courses and courts will be welcomed into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame over July 29-30.(Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will hold its annual induction weekend on July 29-30.

Presented by Sanderson Farms and the Sanderson Farms Championship the ceremony will feature the Class of 2022, including:

All-American swimmer Maggie Bowen Hanna

  • Basketball coach Kermit Davis Sr.
  • Football coach Bob Tyler
  • Football coach Willis Wright
  • Baseball player Barry Lyons
  • Baseball player David Dellucci
  • NFL receiver Eric Moulds
  • PGA golfer Jim Gallagher Jr.

The weekend’s events will kick off Friday night with the Drawdown of Champions at the Madison Healthplex from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The evening will feature an introduction to the Class of 2022, a silent auction, and a $5,000 drawdown.

Guests can enjoy food from restaurants across the metro area, as well as an open bar.

The Hall of Fame will host a “Meet the Inductees” autograph session from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Museum. The Class of 2022, as well as previously inducted stars, will be available to chat, take pictures and sign autographs for fans.

Regular museum admission will be charged.

On Saturday evening, the induction banquet presented by Sanderson Farms and the Sanderson Farms Championship will take place at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The eight members of the Class of 2022 will be available to the media for interviews at 5 p.m.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., inductees will be in the lobby reception to greet fans and supporters.

At 7:00 p.m., the program and formal enshrinement will begin.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the museum offices or online at msfame.com

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Vacant building structure fire on North Hills St.
Fire damages part of shopping center on North Hills St.
The Mississippi-born country singing group Chapel Hart received the golden buzzer on America’s...
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
The MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announced its 2022-2023 fall/winter...
MSU Riley Center announces new season
Thunderstorms damaged the equipment at the WTOK transmitter site south of Meridian.
WTOK back on-air after storm damages transmitter equipment

Latest News

4 Rebels, 1 Bulldog tipped preseason All-SEC honors
4 Rebels, 1 Bulldog tipped preseason All-SEC honors
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
Alabama, Georgia predicted to top the SEC by football media
MCC’s Keshun Collier drafted by the Cubs
MCC’s Keshun Collier drafted by the Cubs
Meridian Community College’s Keshun Collier heard his named announced in the 2022 MLB Draft.
MCC’s Keshun Collier selected in MLB Draft