State superintendent focusing on improving state scores, graduation rates

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new school year for the state of Alabama means new goals for school districts set by state Superintendent Eric Mackey.

Mackey said the three main goals he will be focusing on are improving reading and math scores, which will eventually lead students into being more college and career-prepared.

“We’ve been working on that, but we’re going to double down now that we’ll finally have everybody back in school on the first day of school this year, and redouble our efforts on reading improvement,” Mackey said.

Mackey mentioned there are schools that have fallen behind from learning loss due to COVID-19, and he plans to address the issue by implementing more state-level coaches.

“We’ll have to continue to do some high-dose tutoring for some students who just got behind in those upper grades, especially in middle school and high school and need extra help to get back on track,” he said.

He added the key to a student’s success is parents being more involved with their academics by helping with homework, checking grades, and staying in communication with teachers.

The state superintendent said this will be the first year since 2020 where COVID-19 will not be the main focus for school districts, so they will continue in-person instruction which “just cannot be beaten.”

However, he did encourage districts to continue to take precautions since there is an option for a vaccine since cases have spiked up again in Alabama.

Mackey added he plans to prioritize helping underperforming schools, which are mostly in the Black Belt region of the state.

