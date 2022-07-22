Advertisement

Storm damages WTOK transmitter equipment

Thunderstorms damaged the equipment at the WTOK transmitter site south of Meridian.
Thunderstorms damaged the equipment at the WTOK transmitter site south of Meridian.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday night, July 21, thunderstorms damaged the equipment at the WTOK transmitter site south of Meridian. General Manager, Jacque Harms said, ”the engineering team is on-site and pinpointing the exact problem.”

The damage is affecting the WTOK 11.1 ABC signal, plus CW, MyTok, and Circle.

“Folks who receive us over the air and on Comcast are struggling to watch our signal right now,” said Harms.

She also said the engineering team is assessing the signal issues with DISH and Direct.

“People can tune their over-the-air antenna to 15.3 and watch ABC and WTOK,” Harms said.

Crews on the ground say there is a big tree limb down on a line on Highway 145 leading to the WTOK transmitter, but they do not know if that is causing any equipment issues.

Harms said the team is working as quickly as it can to fix the problem. There is no specific timeline yet as to when the signal will be repaired.

