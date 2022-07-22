Vacant structure fire in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A vacant commercial building caught fire at around 11 p.m. Thursday night on North Hills Street in Meridian.

The fire took place right next to Dollar General, where firefighters arrived to flames shooting out of the building.

Crews were able to quickly get it contained and extinguish the blaze before it could spread to Dollar General.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.