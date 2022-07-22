Advertisement

Vacant structure fire in Meridian

Vacant structure fire on North Hills St.
Vacant structure fire on North Hills St.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A vacant commercial building caught fire at around 11 p.m. Thursday night on North Hills Street in Meridian.

The fire took place right next to Dollar General, where firefighters arrived to flames shooting out of the building.

Crews were able to quickly get it contained and extinguish the blaze before it could spread to Dollar General.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

