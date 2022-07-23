90-year-old woman attacked, robbed at Food Depot on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 90-year-old woman was the victim of a robbery tonight, according to her family.

She was coming out of the Food Depot on Northside Drive when witnesses say a young man hit her in the head, threw her to the ground, and took her purse.

The victim’s daughter tells 3 On Your Side her elderly mother is traumatized, and it took too long to get help.

Carolyn Miller said, “We stayed here an hour before they [police] came. We called several times, and they said somebody was being dispatched here, but they had never made it here. So they finally did come after we had been here about an hour.”

“The other couple that was here, they said it was a young man [that] jumped out [of] the car with a mask on and robbed the old lady,” Food Depot employee Juranda Myers said. “By the time they get around here, he had jumped in and pulled off.”

There is no word tonight on the woman’s condition. An employee at Food Depot says they do have security for later hours, but there was not a guard there when the victim was attacked and robbed.

