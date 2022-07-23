After a cooler Friday, the sizzling heat returns for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Abundant cloud cover (affiliated with an upper disturbance) led to cooler conditions in our area on Friday. Highs stayed in the 80s for many spots, along with heat indices below 95 degrees. Well, hopefully, you took advantage of that brief cool down because normal summer heat returns for the weekend.

Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday with mid 90s expected on Sunday. Dew points remain in the 70s, so heat & humidity will make it “feel” like it’s anywhere from 98-102 on Saturday... and 100-105 on Sunday. There will be a chance for showers Saturday morning from an upper disturbance that will be sliding out of our area. Otherwise, rain will be hard to find both on Saturday afternoon & on Sunday.

Next week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will have an influence on our weather. So, most of the week will bring seasonable Mid-90s...but heat indices will hover near 105 each afternoon. Storm Team 11 will keep you posted on if any heat alerts are issued.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.