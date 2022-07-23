Advertisement

After a cooler Friday, the sizzling heat returns for the weekend

Back into the triple digits we go...in terms of heat index values
Back into the triple digits we go...in terms of heat index values(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Abundant cloud cover (affiliated with an upper disturbance) led to cooler conditions in our area on Friday. Highs stayed in the 80s for many spots, along with heat indices below 95 degrees. Well, hopefully, you took advantage of that brief cool down because normal summer heat returns for the weekend.

Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday with mid 90s expected on Sunday. Dew points remain in the 70s, so heat & humidity will make it “feel” like it’s anywhere from 98-102 on Saturday... and 100-105 on Sunday. There will be a chance for showers Saturday morning from an upper disturbance that will be sliding out of our area. Otherwise, rain will be hard to find both on Saturday afternoon & on Sunday.

Next week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will have an influence on our weather. So, most of the week will bring seasonable Mid-90s...but heat indices will hover near 105 each afternoon. Storm Team 11 will keep you posted on if any heat alerts are issued.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Vacant building structure fire on North Hills St.
Fire damages part of shopping center on North Hills St.
The Mississippi-born country singing group Chapel Hart received the golden buzzer on America’s...
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
The MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announced its 2022-2023 fall/winter...
MSU Riley Center announces new season
Thunderstorms damaged the equipment at the WTOK transmitter site south of Meridian.
WTOK back on-air after storm damages transmitter equipment

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 22nd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 22nd, 2022
Rain moves in just before lunch time
Scattered thunderstorms are expected today
Francisca Acuña, who works as an activist around climate issues and used to teach people to buy...
FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1 million from market
Flooding concerns because of recent rain
Severe risk is over, but flooding could be an issue through Friday morning