Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 wants to give a huge shoutout and congratulations to Chapel Hart on their Golden Buzzer win on a national talent show.

The country music trio received the Group Golden Buzzer after their performance on stage, catapulting the group to the live shows.

The Popularville, Mississippi natives Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle make up the Chapel Hart girl group.

The ladies said they almost did not audition for the show but are now thankful they did.

“When we saw people standing up. They were standing up, people were dancing with each other, people were high fiving. We were like what is life, it was crazy. So, following our heart and trusting our gut to just audition, has truly turned out to be one of the greatest moments of our lives,” said Danica Hart, of Chapel Hart.

The group is currently on tour in several different places ranging from Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois and several more.

Chapel Hart will also make an appearance in the country music capital of the world, Nashville.

“Let me tell me ya’ll, we just threw it out there on Twitter maybe the Opry would let us play and then low and behold they answered back and said we want ya’ll. We are a hundred percent independent; we are doing this by ourselves, just grinding it out. So, we said yes, we will come. Then we were like oh, wait a minute and we realized we already had something booked. We jumped the gun, we didn’t’ even check the schedule so now our official Opry debut date will be September 17th,” said the ladies of Chapel Hart.

Chapel Hart will also be a part of the list of performers at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia this Saturday.

The trio invites the public to come out to both performances to enjoy a great night full of country music.

