Advertisement

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage

Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage
Chapel Hart talks about receiving recognition on national stage(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 wants to give a huge shoutout and congratulations to Chapel Hart on their Golden Buzzer win on a national talent show.

The country music trio received the Group Golden Buzzer after their performance on stage, catapulting the group to the live shows.

The Popularville, Mississippi natives Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle make up the Chapel Hart girl group.

The ladies said they almost did not audition for the show but are now thankful they did.

“When we saw people standing up. They were standing up, people were dancing with each other, people were high fiving. We were like what is life, it was crazy. So, following our heart and trusting our gut to just audition, has truly turned out to be one of the greatest moments of our lives,” said Danica Hart, of Chapel Hart.

The group is currently on tour in several different places ranging from Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois and several more.

Chapel Hart will also make an appearance in the country music capital of the world, Nashville.

“Let me tell me ya’ll, we just threw it out there on Twitter maybe the Opry would let us play and then low and behold they answered back and said we want ya’ll. We are a hundred percent independent; we are doing this by ourselves, just grinding it out. So, we said yes, we will come. Then we were like oh, wait a minute and we realized we already had something booked. We jumped the gun, we didn’t’ even check the schedule so now our official Opry debut date will be September 17th,” said the ladies of Chapel Hart.

Chapel Hart will also be a part of the list of performers at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia this Saturday.

The trio invites the public to come out to both performances to enjoy a great night full of country music.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Vacant building structure fire on North Hills St.
Fire damages part of shopping center on North Hills St.
The Mississippi-born country singing group Chapel Hart received the golden buzzer on America’s...
Chapel Hart gets golden buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’
The MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announced its 2022-2023 fall/winter...
MSU Riley Center announces new season
Thunderstorms damaged the equipment at the WTOK transmitter site south of Meridian.
WTOK back on-air after storm damages transmitter equipment

Latest News

Neshoba County Fair
Fair goers enjoy first day of Mississippi’s Giant House Party
Back into the triple digits we go...in terms of heat index values
After a cooler Friday, the sizzling heat returns for the weekend
Love Out Loud comes to a close
Love Out Loud comes to a close
Local family receives $500 check for school supplies
Local family receives $500 check for school supplies