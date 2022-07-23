Fair goers enjoy first day of Mississippi’s Giant House Party

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair kicked off Friday morning. It’s the nation’s largest campground fair that dates back to 1889.

Fairgoers enjoyed friendship, family time and music all day long in Founders Square and also took in a rodeo. More events are going on Saturday, including a triathlon, arts and craft market, a free petting zoo and the Thacker Mountain Radio hour which will host the Mississippi band Chapel Hart. Everyone that was there Friday was just happy to be back and enjoying another year.

“It’s just the magic of the fair and being here for all the activities,” Oscar Rosales said while flipping burgers. “We like the rodeo and the concerts. For the kids, the kids love it.”

“It’s super fun. I love it a lot,” Dalton Weprin explained.

“I sort of like the feeling I guess,” Mosley Manning said. “Don’t think of it as a fair, but more of like a home, I guess.”

“All of our friends are here and the midway. Everything is just fun,” Elodie Weprin said.

For a full rundown of activities, check out https://neshobacountyfair.org/daily-events/

