Hot & Humid weekend continues

Today’s high temperature was right in the lower 90s but the humidity around our area made it...
Today's high temperature was right in the lower 90s but the humidity around our area made it feel very muggy walking outside.
By Chase Franks
Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We saw a brief cool down for our normal summer heat, but mother nature came back swinging again today. Today’s high temperature was right in the lower 90s but the humidity around our area made it feel very muggy walking outside. Some isolated showers helped cool off some of the areas but not everyone saw those showers, so it remained particularly muggy.

We will see a remarkably similar story tomorrow as the mid-90s will return and the dew point will remain in the 70s so the heat and humidity could make it feel like 100 degrees. Please practice heat safety as heat indices will continue to rise into the start of the week, Monday, and Tuesday we will see actual temperatures in the low to mid-90s but feel like temperatures will be around 105. Storm Team 11 will keep you posted if any heat alerts are issued.

Tracking the Tropics: All is quiet for now

