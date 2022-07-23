Advertisement

Man arrested, charged with capital murder in teenagers death

Alexander Watson, 33
Alexander Watson, 33(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a teenager on Wednesday.

Police say, Alexander Watson, 33, is charged with capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say Alexander Watson murdered Laquarrius Giles at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.

“The incident is another senseless act of violence in the City of Jackson that involves a gun transaction gone wrong,” Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Laquarries Giles, 17
Laquarries Giles, 17(WLBT)

JPD said Alexander Watson and two other people drove from Bolton to the apartments in Jackson, armed with guns.

They are identified as 27-year-old Markavius Coleman and another individual, whose name has not been released.

The department has not said if the other two individuals will be charged.

