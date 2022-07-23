Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee.

Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department arrested 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. on Friday. A bond has not been set at this time.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

If you have any information, contact the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

