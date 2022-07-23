MHP: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in 2-vehicle crash on I-59

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon near Heidelberg has caused “multiple fatalities” and slowed southbound traffic to a crawl,

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore, Troop H public relations officer, said the accident involving an 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle happened near the 112-mile marker.

“I can say there were multiple fatalities,” Moore said.

Moore said one lane of traffic had reopened.

“A lane of travel is open and flowing, though it’s flowing very slowly,” Moore said.

Law enforcement, including MHP, and other first responders remain on the scene and are asking drivers to use an alternate travel route, if possible.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

