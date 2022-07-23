Advertisement

MHP: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in 2-vehicle crash on I-59

A Saturday afternoon crash in Jasper County on Interstate 59 involving an 18-wheeler and...
A Saturday afternoon crash in Jasper County on Interstate 59 involving an 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle proved deadly.(WMC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon near Heidelberg has caused “multiple fatalities” and slowed southbound traffic to a crawl,

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore, Troop H public relations officer, said the accident involving an 18-wheeler and passenger vehicle happened near the 112-mile marker.

“I can say there were multiple fatalities,” Moore said.

Moore said one lane of traffic had reopened.

“A lane of travel is open and flowing, though it’s flowing very slowly,” Moore said.

Law enforcement, including MHP, and other first responders remain on the scene and are asking drivers to use an alternate travel route, if possible.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

