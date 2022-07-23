Advertisement

Neshoba County Fair continues until July 29th

The fair gives some of the small businesses around Mississippi a chance to show off their very...
The fair gives some of the small businesses around Mississippi a chance to show off their very own goods.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Vendors from all around the area gather every year at the Neshoba County fair. The fair gives some of the small businesses around Mississippi a chance to show off their very own goods. There was a little something for everyone and we talked with one local vendor Cindy Pitts, who has been coming to the Neshoba County fair for over 30 years about what this meant to her now that she is a vendor.

“It is family and friends coming together for a fun time, it is basically my vacation. It is just the get-together and seeing the people you have not seen in a long time. Plus, the horse races, the balloons, and the food, it’s everything.” Cindy also stated that “If you have never been here then you don’t understand, but once you come you will understand and you will be addicted and always want to come back.”

The fair will be going on till July 29th so there is still plenty of time to go out and enjoy all the vendors and festivities.

